Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another round of severe storms are possible Thursday

Southeast Wisconsin braces for another round of strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the entire area under an Enhanced (Level 3) risk for severe weather.

Fog development was hindered by overnight cloud cover and winds. That said, temperatures are still in the 60s. Dew points are in the lower 60s and will rise again later this afternoon. Highs top out in the lower - mid 80s.

A complex of storms is developing over the central Plains and will move towards southern Wisconsin later this morning. While this isn't the main round of storms, a few could be on the stronger side. Hail is the main concern. This round of storms may influence the late afternoon & evening round.

Storms will once again fire up to the West and race Eastward later this afternoon. The strongest storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. A couple stronger tornadoes are possible in today's setup. The greatest chance of a tornado will be near the IL/WI State Line.

Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest. Cooler and drier weather works in for Friday. Another round of showers/storms is possible late Saturday.

THURSDAY: Chance Rain/Storms; Some Severe

High: 84

Wind: SW to S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered showers/storms early; Then Partly Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 58

Wind: S to W 10-20 G 30 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cooler

High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance PM Showers/Storms

High: 84

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

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