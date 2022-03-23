Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another rainy day Wednesday

Your Wednesday will not be a total washout with a slow-moving disturbance moving through. There will be breaks in the showers and drizzle today with less wind than Tuesday. With some instability in the atmosphere, we also can't rule out an isolated rumble of thunder this afternoon. Highs won't be quite as cool as yesterday with highs getting close to 50°.

More occasional showers or an isolated rumble of thunder will be pushing through as we head through the night. Lows will drop to the mid 30s.

Thursday will be cooler with the chance of a few scattered rain or snow showers. We'll only make it into the low 40s.

Friday will get quite breezy, with some sun, though there will be a slight chance of an afternoon shower or a few flakes mixed in. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to near 50.

The weekend looks quite chilly and breezy, but it should be dry with highs only in the 30s to around 40. The cool weather sticks around to start next week as well.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, drizzle, or an isolated rumble of thunder.

High: 50.

Wind: Bec. NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Occasional showers or an isolated rumble of thunder.

Low: 35.

Wind: Bec. NW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A chance of scattered rain or snow showers.

High: 43.

Wind: NNW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and becoming breezy with a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower.

High: 50.

Wind: W 10-15 gusting to 25 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool.

High: 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and still cool.

High: 36.