Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another nice day with temps in the 80s

And a nice night is on tap tonight with clear skies and lows around 60 degrees.
Sunshine will be in full force all day with afternoon temperatures around 80 degrees. It'll be breezy with northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph.
and last updated 2022-08-30 06:53:47-04

Tropical dew points have gone down and it feels a lot more comfortable outside. Sunshine will be in full force all day with afternoon temperatures around 80 degrees. It'll be breezy with northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph. A nice night is on tap tonight with clear skies and lows around 60 degrees.

Sunshine and summer temperatures hold strong all week. High temperatures by Friday may reach 90 degrees! The next chance for rain arrives with a cold front Friday night and into Saturday morning.

TODAY:      
Sunny, Breezy, less humid          
High: 81          
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT:    
Clear Skies         
Low: 62        
Wind: W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY:     
Mostly Sunny and Warm         
High: 84

THURSDAY:   
Sunny and Warm
High: 83

FRIDAY:     
Mostly Sunny and Hot         
High: 90

SATURDAY:   
Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers and Storms Early         
High: 78

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.