Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another nice day with temps in the 80s

Tropical dew points have gone down and it feels a lot more comfortable outside. Sunshine will be in full force all day with afternoon temperatures around 80 degrees. It'll be breezy with northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph. A nice night is on tap tonight with clear skies and lows around 60 degrees.

Sunshine and summer temperatures hold strong all week. High temperatures by Friday may reach 90 degrees! The next chance for rain arrives with a cold front Friday night and into Saturday morning.

TODAY:

Sunny, Breezy, less humid

High: 81

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies

Low: 62

Wind: W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 84

THURSDAY:

Sunny and Warm

High: 83

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Hot

High: 90

SATURDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers and Storms Early

High: 78