Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another mostly sunny and warm October day

It's not as chilly of a morning and we'll probably warm up a couple more degrees than yesterday this afternoon.

It's going to be another awesome October day with sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

High pressure holds strong tonight, so expect more stars and lows in the 50s.

High pressure breaks down on Wednesday and clouds increase through the day.

We have a pretty good chance for showers late Wednesday afternoon and evening. A little bit of thunder is also possible, but no severe weather is expected. More showers are possible Thursday and cooler air returns. The weekend still looks chilly but not as cold as previous forecasts.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 74

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 55

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Ch. Showers Late

High: 71

THURSDAY: Ch. Showers Ear.y. Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

High: 57

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Cool

High: 55

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Cool

High: 53

