Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another mostly sunny and warm October day

items.[0].videoTitle
It's going to be another awesome October day with sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.
and last updated 2021-10-19 06:47:48-04

It's not as chilly of a morning and we'll probably warm up a couple more degrees than yesterday this afternoon.

It's going to be another awesome October day with sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

High pressure holds strong tonight, so expect more stars and lows in the 50s.

High pressure breaks down on Wednesday and clouds increase through the day.

We have a pretty good chance for showers late Wednesday afternoon and evening. A little bit of thunder is also possible, but no severe weather is expected. More showers are possible Thursday and cooler air returns. The weekend still looks chilly but not as cold as previous forecasts.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 74
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 55
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Ch. Showers Late
High: 71

THURSDAY: Ch. Showers Ear.y. Mostly Cloudy & Cooler
High: 57

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Cool
High: 55

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Cool
High: 53

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.