Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another hot, humid day

It's going to feel like the middle of summer today! It will likely be one of the warmest days of the week with highs in the upper 80s. Dew points near 70 will make it feel more like the low 90s. We'll have more sunshine today compared to yesterday, but we're still seeing the isolated chance for late afternoon/evening pop-ups.

There's a very low chance of rain on Wednesday with the heat and humidity continuing, in fact the humidity actually creeps up higher. Right now, the highest rain chances look to be on Thursday and some activity still looks possible Friday morning.

Looking pretty good Friday afternoon into the weekend, with good pool or lake weather. Things will still be hot with highs mid 80s, but the humidity will come down just a bit. Expect drier weather, too, for the weekend!



TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, Humid, Slight Ch. PM T-StormsHigh: 88

Wind: NW to S 5 mph

TONIGHT: Iso. Evening Storm, Muggy

Low: 70

Wind: NW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Humid, Slight Storm Chance

High: 87 Lake, 91 Inland

THURSDAY: Scattered Storm Chance, Very Humid

High: 85

FRIDAY: Slight AM Storm Chance, Partly Cloudy

High: 83

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 86

