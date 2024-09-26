Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another great day!

Beautiful early fall weather continues today! We'll see a nice cool and refreshing start to the day with highs this afternoon in the 70s. Winds will turn back to the east, keeping lakeside areas in the low to mid 70s with inland spots reaching towards the upper 70s.

Hurricane Helene is expected to become a major hurricane today before making landfall in the big bend region of Florida. A storm surge of 10 to 20 feet will be possible in some spots along with the wind and rain threat. Some of the remnants will move north Friday into the weekend, but will stall to our south. That will bring some upper-level clouds for Friday and maybe the small chance for a shower Saturday into Sunday, but they are looking pretty low.

Next week we will track a cold front Monday night bringing a drop in temperatures early in the week.

THURSDAY: SunnyHigh: 75 Lake, 78 Inland

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 60 Lake, 53 inland

Wind: NE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Filtered Sunshine

High: 74 Lake, 77 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Showers

High: 72 Lake, 76 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Showers

High: 73 Lake, 76 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 75

