Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another foggy start to the day, highs in the 40s

​*A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM for Sheboygan, Fond Du Lac, Washington, Dodge, Waukesha and Walworth counties. Visibility less than a quarter mile and some slick spots possible with temperatures below freezing.*

It's another foggy start to the day, mainly away from the lake. A few areas of freezing fog will be possible. Just like yesterday, cloudier skies will be around for the first half of the day with clouds thinning out in the afternoon. Areas right along the lake will struggle to completely clear out the clouds. Highs will get warmer in the mid 40s.

The warm up continues as winds start to get a bit more breezy for the rest of the week. Highs will range from the upper 40s on Wednesday to the 50s for Thursday and Friday. There is a chance we could see record high temperatures one of those days. Rain chances will increase Thursday bringing scattered showers.

Temperatures fall back down into the lower 40s this weekend with highs back in the 30s looking likely for next week.



TUESDAY: AM Fog, Some PM SunHigh: 44

Wind: S 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 32

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild

High: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Mild. Chance Showers

High: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Mild. AM Slight Ch. Showers

High: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Cooler

High: 42



