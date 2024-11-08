Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another day full of sunshine

That sunshine felt great yesterday and it will be around again today! We'll see similar high temperatures in the upper 50s. A few high clouds might move in from the southwest filtering some afternoon sunshine.

Those upper-level clouds are a sign that another system is heading our way. Daytime hours on Saturday will still be dry with increasing clouds, but rain chances will increase Saturday night. Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers will be possible on Sunday with the highest rain chances north of I-94. Not a ton of rain with this system. Expect about a tenth of an inch.

Highs in the 50s continue into next week. We will then track a cold front heading our way for Wednesday of next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and MildHigh: 58

Wind: NW-NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 43 Lake, 36 Inland

Wind: E 10 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, Night Showers

High: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Ch. Showers, Breezy

High: 60

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.