Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another cold, windy day

We are going to hit the repeat button and have similar weather today compared to Sunday. Expect another cold day with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s. Winds will be a touch lighter, but still will not feel great with the cold air in place. There will still be the chance for a few flurries today as well.

Temperatures will jump up quickly Tuesday with breezy winds from the west. Highs will hit near the 50 degree mark. It won't last long, with cold air rushing back in Wednesday into Thursday.

That cold air will set the stage for some accumulating snowfall late Thursday and into Friday morning. It's a quick moving clipper system, so it won't be a powerful winter storm, but still could bring a few inches of snow. We will need to keep an eye on this for the Friday morning commute.

An active pattern develops with another system bringing a mix of rain late in the weekend.



MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy To Partly Cloudy, FlurriesHigh: 37

Wind Chill: 20s

Wind: NW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Flurries

Low: 28

Wind Chill: Teens

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Mild

High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy

High: 37

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds, Snow Likely Late

High: 36

FRIDAY: Snow Likely Early

High: 38

