Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another chilly start

We're seeing another frosty and chilly start to the day with areas away from the lake dropping down near freezing for the second day in a row. But it will be the last as temperatures start to warm from here. As a high pressure slightly shifts to our southeast winds will start to turn to the southwest pulling in a mild air mass. All day sunshine today with highs getting back into the 60s.

A full supermoon comes up this evening! It has already been extra bright the last few days and with clear skies it should be a great sight to see. Lows tonight stay a bit more mild in the 40s.

We'll see a fantastic Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s. Make those outdoor fall plans this weekend with sunshine and low to mid-70s! A steady and somewhat gusty breeze will continue out of the southwest.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Bit WarmerHigh: 64
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Clear, Not As Cold
Low: 44
Wind: SW 10 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny, Mild
High: 68

SATURDAY: Sunny, Warm
High: 71

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm
High: 74

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm
High: 72

