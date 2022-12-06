Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another chance for a wintry mix Thursday

Northeasterly winds will bring some lake effect clouds Tuesday morning as temperatures start near freezing. Some light showers return Tuesday afternoon, bringing a mix of rain, sleet, and snow. With the showers arriving when temperatures are near 10° above freezing, we can expect minimal impacts as roads will mainly stay wet. High temperatures will climb to around 42°.

High pressure builds in Wednesday bringing the return of sunshine, with highs staying in the low 40ss.

I'm keeping an eye on a storm system Thursday into Friday. The latest forecast models show rain arriving Thursday afternoon and continuing overnight before changing to snow Friday morning. Based on the current track, snow accumulations will be minimal, but it's definitely a storm to watch as a shift in the track could bump totals higher. Highs stay in the low 40s.

This weekend will be cloudy with highs still staying in the low 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: 33

Wind: Light

WEDNESDAY: Becoming sunny

High: 43

Wind: N 5 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Rain late

High: 43

Wind: E 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Morning snow likely. Cloudy. Windy

High: 42

Wind: NE 10-15 G30 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 41