Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another chance for a wintry mix Thursday

Some light showers return Tuesday afternoon, bringing a mix of rain, sleet, and snow
Northeasterly winds will bring some lake effect clouds Tuesday morning as temperatures start near freezing. Some light showers return Tuesday afternoon, bringing a mix of rain, sleet, and snow. With the showers arriving when temperatures are near 10° above freezing, we can expect minimal impacts as roads will mainly stay wet. High temperatures climb to near 42°.
High pressure builds in Wednesday bringing the return of sunshine, with highs staying in the low 40ss.

I'm keeping an eye on a storm system Thursday into Friday. The latest forecast models show rain arriving Thursday afternoon and continuing overnight before changing to snow Friday morning. Based on the current track, snow accumulations will be minimal, but it's definitely a storm to watch as a shift in the track could bump totals higher. Highs stay in the low 40s.

This weekend will be cloudy with highs still staying in the low 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy
Low: 33
Wind: Light

WEDNESDAY: Becoming sunny
High: 43
Wind: N 5 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Rain late
High: 43
Wind: E 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Morning snow likely. Cloudy. Windy
High: 42
Wind: NE 10-15 G30 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 41

