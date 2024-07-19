Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another beautiful day!

Another beautiful day ahead! High temperatures stayed close to 10 degrees below average yesterday with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will get a couple degrees warmer today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Expect low humidity today with mostly sunny skies and just a few afternoon cumulus clouds.

We'll see partly cloudy skies and a couple degrees warmer again Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Some small rain chances return to the forecast Sunday afternoon. Better chances for rain will push into the area Tuesday into Wednesday. High temperatures stay at or slightly below average in the upper 70s to low 80s now and throughout next week. Some signs point towards another warm up by the end of the month.



FRIDAY: Sunny, Few PM Clouds, Bit WarmerHigh: 79

Wind: SW/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 64

Wind: SW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 82



SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Little Humid, PM Slight Ch. Showers

High: 79

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Showers

High: 80

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chance Storms

High: 80

