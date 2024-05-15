Southeast Wisconsin weather: All day sunshine and blue skies

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around today! From start to finish we will see blue skies will barely any clouds today. Because of the sunshine, temperatures will warm up. Expect to see near 70 degrees inland today, with lakeside areas in the lower 60s due to a breeze from the northeast coming in off the lake.

Over the next several days temperatures will be 5-10 degrees cooler near the lake compared to what inland areas see. We'll still see really nice temperatures across southeastern Wisconsin.

Thursday will bring shower and thunderstorm chances, mainly in the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 60s lakeside and lower 70s inland. Friday is trending drier with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. For the weekend temperatures push into the low to mid 70s lakeside with upper 70s to near 80 inland! We'll have only a small chance for a rain shower Saturday night.



WEDNESDAY: Lots of SunHigh: 62 Lake, 70 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 48

Wind: E 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Sct. Rain/Storms (Mainly PM)

High: 68 Lake, 72 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Shower Early?

High: 69 Lake, Inland 74

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Shower At Night

High: 71 Lake, 78 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74 Lake, 78 Inland

