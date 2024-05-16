Southeast Wisconsin weather: Afternoon storms on the way

Showers and storms are moving into western Wisconsin this morning and will slowly move east today. Most of the activity will arrive in the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will be scattered and will move in during the peak heating of the day, so there could be enough energy to produce an isolated strong to severe storm. We are under a level one of five risk for severe weather.

Rain will clear out this evening with some areas of patchy fog tonight. Temperatures tonight stay mild in the 50s.

After areas of fog clear, we will have plenty of sunshine on Friday with highs in the upper 60s lakeside and mid 70s inland. This nice weather continues into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies will a very low chance for a shower Saturday night, for now keeping the forecast dry. Highs will be in the lower 70s lakeside but will reach near 80 inland.



THURSDAY: PM Scattered Showers/StormsHigh: 70

Wind: SSE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Storms End Early, Patchy Fog Late

Low: 54

Wind: SW 5 mph

FRIDAY: Patchy Fog Early, Mostly Sunny

High: 67 Lake, 76 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73 Lake, 80 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 71 Lake, 79 Inland

MONDAY: Showers & Storms

High: 76 Lake, 78 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.