Southeast Wisconsin weather: Afternoon snow showers; watching for late week arctic blast

After a winter storm dumped 8 to 12 inches of snow across southern Wisconsin, another round of snow showers is expected later today. The evening commute will be most impacted by the snowfall.

Afternoon snow showers; watching for late week arctic blast

Overnight lows have fallen into the single digits and teens. Some patchy dense fog has developed near and west of the Kettle Moraine. Any dense fog should be considered freezing fog. These water droplets would immediately freeze upon making contact with cars or untreated bridges and overpasses. If you encounter any dense fog, please use extreme caution while driving — it could be slick and slippery.

Light snow showers will overspread southern Wisconsin later this afternoon — around 2 p.m. Snow showers will let up closer to 10 p.m. Accumulations may reach up to 1 inch around Milwaukee, with 1 to 2 inches possible south of I-94. Overnight lows drop into the teens.

Sunshine is back on Tuesday with highs in the mid-20s.

Another round of snow showers will cross Wisconsin on Wednesday, mainly to the north.

A major arctic blast arrives on Thursday with lows tumbling into the single digits. Some lows may reach below zero. Highs will only top out in the teens.

MONDAY: Partly Sunny & Cold, PM Snow likely

Accumulations: Up to 2 inches

High: 29

Wind: W/SW 5 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Showers Ending; Mostly Cloudy & Cold

Low: 15

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 25

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 33

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cold

High: 15

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 24

