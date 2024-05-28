Southeast Wisconsin weather: Afternoon showers and storms

Another round of scattered showers and storms are on the way this afternoon. Areas of storms will develop as a wave of energy passes across the state. The highest rain chances will be from early this afternoon into this evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, we could see a storm or two pulse up with small hail and gusty winds.

A dry, but cool pattern develops for the middle of the week. High temperatures get stuck in the 60s with cooler temperatures near the lake. Overnight lows will get chilly in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine will be around Wednesday through Friday.

Expect a warming trend into the weekend with some small rain chances. Cooler temperatures near the lake will continue with light winds out of the southeast. Lots of 70s and even some 80s are possible in areas this weekend.



TUESDAY: Widespread Afternoon Showers/ThunderstormsHigh: 66

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Evening Storms Ending

Low: 52

Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 63 Lake, 66 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 65 Lake, 70 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70 Lake, 74 Inland

SATURDAY: Slight AM Shower Chance

High: 72

