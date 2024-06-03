Southeast Wisconsin weather: Afternoon scattered storms

We're seeing a quiet start to this Monday morning with mild temperatures. Scattered storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. We are under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, with low chances of all types of severe weather including hail, damaging winds and the isolated risk for a tornado. Humidity will increase throughout today, and things will become muggy by this afternoon as dew points climb into the 60s. Temperatures will climb into the 70s near the lake with the low 80s likely inland.

Storms will come to an end tonight with low temperatures staying warm in the 60s. It will be a night you will likely want to close the windows and put the A/C on with high humidity.

Most of Tuesday looks dry, warm and humid. Highs will hit the lower 80s in most areas. Scattered storms will become possible late in the day and into the evening. A cold front finally sweeps through Wednesday bringing showers in the morning then cooler and drier air by the afternoon.

The rest of the work week and into the weekend is looking great with very low rain chances and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 70s.



MONDAY: Scattered Afternoon Storms, Low Severe RiskHigh: 77

Wind: SSE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Storms Early, Humid

Low: 63

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Dry Most Of The Day, Evening Storms, Warm, Humid

High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Showers Early Then Partly Cloudy

High: 78

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler & Breezy

High: 73

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 72

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.