Southeast Wisconsin weather: Active week of weather expected

There are multiple systems to watch this week as our pattern becomes active. We are tracking a parade of systems that will be moving in from the west. The first of three this week is passing to our north this morning. Some solid snow accumulations are adding up towards central and northern Wisconsin. A light mix could be possible near Fond Du Lac and Sheboygan counties but most of southeastern Wisconsin will be dry with some fog and cloudy skies. Highs today in the upper 30s to near 40.

The next system will roll in Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. This one is going to be tricky with everything from rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow possible. Temperatures will be right on the edge, but expect road to be impacted late Wednesday into Thursday. More details to come!

The last of three systems comes on Saturday. This one looks cold enough for just snow, another one to watch for any weekend plans you have. Temperatures will be steady and seasonable all week with highs in the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY: Patchy Fog, Mostly Cloudy, Slight Mix North

High: 39

Wind: NNE 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 19

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 27

WEDNESDAY: PM Wintry Mix Likely (Night Mix Likely)

High: 34

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 35

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 28

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.