A weak system is bringing a few light rain showers and sprinkles across the state this morning. The best chance for any rain drops will be during the mid to late morning hours.

Overall, most of the day is dry but mostly cloudy skies will stick around with highs in the low to mid 50s.

A warm front will lift towards us late tonight into Friday morning. That will bring warm temperatures and the chance for a few thunder showers in the morning. The front will get stuck across central Wisconsin in the afternoon putting us in the warm sector with sunshine and upper 60s to low 70s! It will be breezy with a gusty wind from the southwest.

Watch to find out when you will need an umbrella:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Active weather ahead

Saturday morning will be mild with temperatures in the 50s but will quickly drop in the afternoon as the front sinks back south. Areas of rain and some rumbles of thunder will be possible on Saturday with those cooling temperatures.

Sunday looks to be a pretty wet day with rain and 40s likely. Temperatures cool enough Sunday night into Monday morning that could bring some wet snow into the forecast. Any accumulations look minimal, but it will be a cold home opener for the Brewers with wind chills in the 20s!

THURSDAY: Iso. AM Shower, Mostly CloudyHigh: 53

Wind: SW-SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Iso Showers Late

Low: 40

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: AM T-Shower Chance, Windy & Warm

High: 69 Lake, 73 Inland

SATURDAY: Chance Rain/T-Showers, Falling Temps

High: 57 (PM 40s)

SUNDAY: Chance Showers, Night Mix Possible

High: 45

MONDAY: AM Chance Snow, Windy (Wind Chill: 20s)

High: 39

