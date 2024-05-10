Southeast Wisconsin weather: A nice weekend to get outside

Sunshine is back today with a few clouds mixing in from time to time! Highs will rebound nicely after getting stuck in the 50s yesterday. Most areas will hit the mid to upper 60s. A weak cold front will head our way this evening bringing shower chances for the early overnight hours, from about 9pm to around midnight. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in western Wisconsin where showers and storms could develop, but they are expected to weaken as they arrive.

Now for the weekend! Temperatures are looking good with the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. There will be some small rain chances this weekend, but most of the time it will be dry. Saturday will start off dry and sunny but by midday and into the afternoon a few clouds will build with an isolated pop-up shower or two with daytime heating. Mother's Day will be sunny, breezy and warm with only small rain chances in the evening into Sunday night.



FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Evening Showers (9pm-midnight ish)High: 65

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Showers Early Then Partly Cloudy

Low: 48

Wind: W 10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Isolated PM Pop-Up Shower

High: 63



SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild, Breezy, Evening Shower Chance

High: 75

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Chance

High: 64

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cool

High: 56

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.