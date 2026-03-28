Southeast Wisconsin weather: A Nice Weekend

We finally have a quiet, pleasant weekend on-tap. We'll have plenty of sunshine today which will help bump temperatures into the upper 40s. That's where we should be at this time of year.

Tonight, some clouds will slowly move in, but those and the SSW breeze will help keep us on the mild side. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

WATCH: Could we see the 70s this week?

A Nice Weekend

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with breezy and mild conditions. Highs will top out in the low 60s, but that breeze should keep the lake influence away.

Monday looks mainly quiet at least during the day before chances of rain return Monday night. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s by the lake and low 70s inland.

Tuesday brings a good chance of showers and a few t'storms. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Enjoy that warmer weather because by Wednesday we're much cooler back into the low 40s.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRIAN NIZNANSKY

TODAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 48

Wind: W to S 6-12 MPH.

TONIGHT:Becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 36.

Wind: SSW 6-12 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild

High: 64.

Wind: SSW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and warm.

Dry during the day, but a chance of a shower at night.

High: 68 Lake 74 Inland

TUESDAY: Warm But Showers and Storms Likely

High: 72.

WEDS: Partly cloudy and cooler.

High: 42.

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