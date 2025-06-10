Two nice days of weather are ahead for today and tomorrow. Highs today will reach the low to mid-70s area-wide with a breeze from the west. A weak disturbance will bring a few more clouds for the middle of the day, but we should see sunshine to start and finish the day. Some haze and smoke will build into the atmosphere this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 80s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

How warm it will get:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: A nice couple of days

Then, things look to get active and wet. A boundary will set up from Iowa into southern Wisconsin, leading to a narrow band of heavy rainfall starting Wednesday night and continuing through Friday. A couple of inches of rain will be possible where storms move over some of the same areas. We will start to dry out heading into the weekend.

TUESDAY: Midday Clouds, PM Haze

High: 75

Wind: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 63

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, Ch. Rain/Storms At Night

High: 83

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Periods of Rain and Ch. T-Storms

High: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Periods of Rain Likely

High: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 68 Lake, 74 Inland

