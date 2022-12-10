Southeast Wisconsin weather: A few showers Saturday, quiet Sunday

The weekend starts off on a gloomy note as clouds are slow to depart. Overnight patchy drizzle continues into the morning hours in some spots. A few isolated slick spots are possible as temperatures start off near freezing.

More clouds are in the forecast for Saturday. A quick upper-level impulse will move through northern/central Wisconsin today. There is a chance for a few showers/drizzle this afternoon. Snow may mix in with the rain - mainly North towards Fond du Lac/Dodge counties.

Although the precipitation moves away by late Saturday, the clouds will be stubborn to give way. Overcast conditions are expected through the beginning of the work week. There may be enough dry air to allow for a glimpse of sunshine on Sunday. Highs remain in the lower 40s.

Another weather-maker moves into the central Plains on Tuesday. Winds will kick up ahead of this feature Tuesday afternoon - sending highs into the lower/mid 40s. A band of showers/wintry mix is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday. The system will be slow to exit the region -- keeping cloud cover & spotty chances for rain/wintry mix through the end of the week.

SATURDAY: Cloudy; Ch. PM Light Rain/Mix

High: 39

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Patchy Drizzle; Cloudy

Low: 34

Wind: SE 3-5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Windy

High: 41

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers, then Rain/Snow Mix; Cloudy & Breezy

High: 42