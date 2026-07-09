Southeast Wisconsin weather: A few showers and storms today

Throughout today, we'll see a few on-and-off showers and isolated storms. These are not expected to be severe, and although they could produce some brief heavy rain, flooding concerns are not expected to arise.

After today, we really dry up, with sunshine expected through early next week.

Temperatures today through Saturday will feature highs around 80 degrees, but warmer air returns early next week, with highs in the 90s expected at times.

TODAY: Muggy with a Chance of Showers/Iso. Storms

High: 81

Wind: NE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Slight Chance of Showers/Iso. Storms

Low: 64

Wind: N 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 78

Wind: NE 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

SUNDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 86

MONDAY: Sunny and Very Warm

High: 89

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