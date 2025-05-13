Southeast Wisconsin weather: A few morning showers

After a very dry and sunny stretch of weather, we have some rain showers returning this morning. A weakening band of showers is moving in off Lake Michigan. Most of the activity will be light and will slowly weaken as it pushes inland throughout the morning hours. Because of the higher humidity, some patchy fog will be possible along the lakefront.

We can't completely rule out a shower or two this afternoon, but after this morning, most of the day looks dry, with highs in the 60s by the lake and 70s inland.

More areas of fog are expected along the lake tonight, with mild temperatures in the 50s. A small chance for a rain shower exists Wednesday, with similar temperatures in the 60s along the lake and 70s inland. On Thursday, we will be tracking warmer temperatures and some late-day storms. Look for highs in the 70s by the lake and 80s inland. This will bring the energy for late-day storms. Some could be severe, but the coverage and intensity are still in question.

When severe storms could develop:

Friday is trending warm and breezy. It looks like highs will climb well into the 70s with breezy winds before cooler air starts to move in as we head into the weekend.



TUESDAY: Sct. Showers (Mainly Morning), AM Areas of Fog

High: 65 Lake, 75 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog, Mild

Low: 51

Wind: NE 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: AM Fog, Partly Cloudy, Iso. Shower

High: 66 Lake, 75 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, Ch. Storms Late, Some Strong

High: 74 Lake, 83 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy, Slight Rain Chance

High: 77

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 65

