Southeast Wisconsin weather: A few morning flurries; bitter cold continues

A round of light snow showers is moving through central Wisconsin early Tuesday morning. These quick-moving flurries will be around for the mid-morning hours. A few slick spots on the roads cannot be completely ruled out. A mix of sun and clouds is expected today as highs return to the teens.

Sunshine is back for Wednesday and Thursday, but the Arctic chill remains. It will be tough to climb out of the teens through much of the week.

Winds turn more northeasterly by late Thursday and into Friday. Storm Team 4 is monitoring lake-effect snow chances from Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned for updates. Highs return to the 20s by the weekend.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cold

High: 12

Wind: W 10-20 G 30mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 1

Wind: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 11

Wind: W 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 11

FRIDAY: Chance Lake-Effect Snow, Mostly Cloudy

High 13

SATURDAY: Chance AM Snow; Some Sun

High: 21

