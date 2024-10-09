Southeast Wisconsin weather: A few more sunny days

There aren't many changes for today's forecast, except our winds switching to the northeast. That will keep highs a bit cooler in the mid-60s today near the lake while inland spots reach nearly 70 degrees. Expect the same thing for Thursday, just a bit warmer. Highs will be near 70 by the lake with mid-70s inland.

There's a pretty good chance we all make a run at 80 degrees on Friday with a strong breeze developing out of the southwest. It will be short-lived as a cold front drops our temperatures down for the weekend. We will also see the chance for some scattered showers Sunday into Monday as a weak low-pressure system tracks across the Great Lakes.

Behind that system will be a decent shot of fall air. Highs will only reach the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. It's looking more and more likely we could see some frost and maybe even some freezing temps early next week away from the lake.



WEDNESDAY: Sunny SkiesHigh: 65 lake, 70 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Skies

Low: 51 Lake, 44 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny and Mild

High: 70 Lake, 75 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm

High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler

High: 64

SUNDAY: Chance Scattered Showers, Breezy, Cool

High: 59

