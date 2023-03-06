Southeast Wisconsin weather: A few more rain and snow showers Monday

The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been canceled for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties.

After a messy Sunday night, with rain, sleet, and snow across the area, most of Monday will be dry with highs in the upper 30s north to upper 40s south. A few rain and snow showers return by the late afternoon, with minimal accumulation.

Showers end early Monday night, with clouds hanging around overnight. Winds will be gusty and out of the north 10-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.

Winds weaken a bit Tuesday as sunny skies return across the area. Highs climb to near 40°. We'll keep this calmer weather Wednesday and Thursday, but skies return to mostly cloudy. Highs stay near 40° both days.

The next chance for impactful winter weather is late Thursday into Friday. Be prepared for impacts to the Friday morning commute.

MONDAY: Cloudy. Light rain & snow late

High: 45°

Wind: SE/N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy

Low: 32°

Wind: N 10-20 G30 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 41°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 40°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Snow late

High: 40°

Wind: E 15-25 mph

FRIDAY: Snow likely. Windy

High: 33°