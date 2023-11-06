Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: A few early showers Monday, then increasing sunshine

A few scattered showers (and maybe even a clap of thunder) are possible this morning before a warm-front slides across the area. Highs will jump into the mid 60s today under increasing sunshine.
and last updated 2023-11-06 06:23:51-05

An area of low-pressure is tracking through northern Minnesota and Wisconsin this morning. Gusty southerly winds ahead of this system have made for a warm & breezy morning. A few scattered showers (and maybe even a clap of thunder) are possible this morning before a warm-front slides across the area. Highs will jump into the mid 60s today under increasing sunshine.

A cold front will quickly move by late this afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will begin dropping & settle into the 30s &40s first thing Tuesday. Clouds stay overhead for Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

Another round of showers is likely on Wednesday. Highs remain near average through the rest of the week & the weekend.

MONDAY:  A Few Early Showers; Windy; Increasing SunshineHigh: 66
S/W 15-20 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 42
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 53

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 50

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.