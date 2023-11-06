Southeast Wisconsin weather: A few early showers Monday, then increasing sunshine

An area of low-pressure is tracking through northern Minnesota and Wisconsin this morning. Gusty southerly winds ahead of this system have made for a warm & breezy morning. A few scattered showers (and maybe even a clap of thunder) are possible this morning before a warm-front slides across the area. Highs will jump into the mid 60s today under increasing sunshine.

A cold front will quickly move by late this afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will begin dropping & settle into the 30s &40s first thing Tuesday. Clouds stay overhead for Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

Another round of showers is likely on Wednesday. Highs remain near average through the rest of the week & the weekend.

MONDAY: A Few Early Showers; Windy; Increasing SunshineHigh: 66

S/W 15-20 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 42

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 53

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

