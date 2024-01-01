Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: A dreary New Years Day makes way for a breezy night

Expect temperatures in the 20s overnight. Tomorrow, temperatures will reach the 40s but flurries are possible, as well as on Wednesday.
It's been a dreary New Years Day with overcast skies and temperatures hovering around 30 degrees. The cloud cover should thin out a bit overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Clouds will increase again tomorrow afternoon, and a southwest breeze may gust up to 30 mph. Tomorrow will be another mild winter day with an afternoon high near 40 degrees.

There are no big weather making systems in the forecast this week. Just a few flurries will be possible Tuesday night and into Wednesday. We will have to watch a storm system showing up on the computer models early next week.

TONIGHT: Bec. Partly CloudyLow: 27
Wind: W 10 mph

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Breezy and Mild
High: 40
Wind: SW 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Flurries
High: 33

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 34

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 36

