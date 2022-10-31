Southeast Wisconsin weather: A cloudy and mild Halloween

A few light showers have lingered into Monday but will wrap up no later than midday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, especially closer to the lake, before gradually clearing in the evening. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Skies will continue to clear Monday night as temperatures fall into the mid 40s. There will likely be a few areas of fog Tuesday morning, especially through Walworth County, otherwise expect mostly sunny skies and upper 60s by the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday will both be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain returns Friday and will continue on and off through the weekend. Temperatures remain relatively warm and in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny

High: 62

Wind: NE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 45

Wind: W 5 mph

TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny

High: 67

Wind: W 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 67

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy

High: 68

Wind: S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Scattered afternoon showers

High: 67