Southeast Wisconsin weather: A chilly start with temps in the teens, but warming up later in the week

Bundle up!

A rare cold start to a December morning with temperatures in the teens. The good news is that winds have calmed down during the overnight hours, but some wind chills in the single digits will still be possible. Highs average near the mid 30s today.

Not as cold for the next several days as we start a warming trend. The 40s are back for Wednesday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Enjoy some of that sunshine because we will be entering a very cloudy and active stretch of weather later in the week.

Rain chances will increase late Thursday into Friday with our first disturbance moving towards Wisconsin. A quick break on Saturday before a larger system brings rain chances Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. It is looking like a mild and wet holiday with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s!



TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy High: 36

Wind: SW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 29

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain Showers Late

High: 45

FRIDAY: Chance Rain Showers

High: 45

