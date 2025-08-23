If you want a break from the summer-like weather pattern, it is on the way. Though it won't be that much cooler today, the breezy wind will start to usher in some less-humid air. Highs today will top out in the upper 70s.

Tonight will be comfortable with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s.

You should start to notice just a little taste of early fall on Sunday with a few clouds and highs only in the low 70s. There will be a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower north, but most of us should stay dry most of the day.

The early fall conditions continue as we head into the start of the upcoming week, with high temperatures just barely making it to 70 with low humidity.

Also, most of the upcoming week looks dry as well, besides a slight chance of a shower on Friday.



WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: A Breezy Weekend

Southeast Wisconsin weather: A Breezy Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy.

High: 78.

Wind: WNW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 57.

Wind: W 6-12 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and a bit breezy

with a stray shower possible north.

High: 72.

Wind: WNW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy.

High: 70.

TUES: Mostly sunny.

High: 71.

WEDS: Mostly sunny.

High: 75.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.