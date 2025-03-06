Southeast Wisconsin weather: A breezy but sunny day ahead

Very windy last night into this morning behind yesterday's strong low pressure. Winds will start to slowly calm down this morning into this afternoon. With air temperatures in the 20s this morning and that breeze we are seeing wind chills in the teens. Plenty of sunshine for today with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Increasing clouds tonight into Friday as a weak and quick moving system passes down to our south. Some spots south of I-94 and mainly towards the state line could see a few light pockets of snow throughout the day on Friday. Look for some accumulation to be possible are you get closer to the boarder with Illinois or for anyone traveling south Friday.

A pretty nice weekend heading our way with highs in the lower 40s on Saturday then warming near 50 by Sunday! The warmup continues into next week with above average temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. We will watch our next system come into play next Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Gusty Early

High: 39

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 28

Wind: WNW 10 mph

FRIDAY: Ch. Light Snow South of I-94, Mostly Cloudy

High: 37

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 43

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 50

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 56

