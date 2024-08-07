Southeast Wisconsin weather: 70s and sunshine!

Great weather today with that cooler and drier air sticking around! We'll see mostly sunny skies as a high pressure sits off to our north, keeping a lighter breeze today out of the east. Expect mid 70s near the lake with upper 70s for highs inland.

A weak cold front will head towards Wisconsin on Thursday. Winds will switch out of the west and humidity will climb back up just a bit. We are looking at a lot of dry air in the atmosphere, so rain chances will be low. Only the isolated chance for a shower in the afternoon with the highest chances towards central and northern Wisconsin. Expect highs near 80 with a few more areas of clouds.

Another shot of the cooler air moves in behind the front for Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s. We'll have plenty of sunshine to finish out the week and into the weekend. It will be a bit breezy at times with winds out of the northwest.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, BeautifulHigh: 75 Lake, 78 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 63 (50s Inland)

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Slight Rain Chance

High: 80

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Bit Breezy

High: 76

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Bit Breezy

High: 75

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 78

