The summerlike heat is settling across southern Wisconsin this week. Overnight lows have only fallen into the 60s. Some patchy fog has again developed in east-central Wisconsin over portions of Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties. Any patchy fog will lift by mid-morning.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: 70s and 80s this week

Full sunshine is expected today as highs climb into the upper 80s lakeside and the lower 80s farther inland.

The trend continues into tomorrow and Thursday as well. Milwaukee may make a run at 80 through this midweek period. Storm Team 4 is monitoring the weekend forecast for some rain chances.

A cold front will drop in from the northwest on Friday. Rain chances have increased for Friday evening as this front moves through. Scattered showers and storm chances continue into Saturday and Sunday as an upper-level low moves by. At this point, rain appears to be hit or miss.

Due to cloud cover and rain, temperatures will fall back into the lower to mid-70s by the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny & Warm

High: 78 Lake 83 Inland

Wind: ESE 5 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 61 Lake 56 Inland

Wind: SE 5 MPH

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 80 Lake 83 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 78 Lake 83 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Rain

High: 72 Lake 79 Inland

SATURDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 72 Lake 76 Inland

