Southeast Wisconsin weather: 50s and clouds

A few quiet days ahead but unfortunately, we won't see a ton of sunshine. We'll see mostly cloudy skies this morning with a few peaks of sunshine heading into the afternoon. Expect highs today in the low 50s once again, with the same thing for Saturday — highs will be in the low to mid-50s with the lack of sunshine.

Our next system brings some small rain chances Saturday night into Sunday morning. The first chance will be along a warm front lifting north overnight. Then, we'll see the chance for a few showers along a weak cold front in the morning. We're not expecting much from this system.

Quickly behind that will be a stronger low-pressure system. That will bring in higher rain chances and dropping temperatures next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Some PM Peaks Of SunHigh: 53

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 41

Wind: Calm

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Night Showers

High: 54

SUNDAY: Slight Chance AM Showers, Mostly Cloudy, Mild & Breezy

High: 60

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chance PM Showers

High: 54

TUESDAY: Rain Likely & Breezy

High: 59

