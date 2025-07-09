Southeast Wisconsin weather: Very nice Wednesday & Thursday

A weak cold front passed through last night, giving us a great-looking forecast for today into tomorrow. Winds will turn to the northeast today with high pressure building off to the north. Highs will be cooler by the lake because of that, with highs in the mid-70s lakeside and low 80s inland. Plenty of sun with some areas of clouds from time to time. Very low chance for an isolated p.m. shower near the state line.

When rain chances return:

Southeast Wisconsin: Very nice Wednesday & Thursday

Mostly clear and a bit cool in spots with lower humidity briefly moving in tonight. Some areas inland will fall into the upper 50s, with low 60s by the lake. Another beautiful midsummer day Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s by the lake and low 80s inland.

A more active period is forecast for the second half of Friday, Friday night into Saturday morning, with rounds of showers and storms possible. Keep an eye on the forecast for any weekend plans. Highs will be a bit warmer by the weekend in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 76 Lake, 81 Inland

Wind: NE10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler

Low: 61

Wind: NNE 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77 Lake, 82 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid with PM T-Storm Chances

High: 83

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid With T-Storms Likely (Mainly AM)

High: 82

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 85

