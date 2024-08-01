Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered showers and storms possible

We'll see a couple chances for rain today with the first one arriving this morning. A band of weakening showers and storms is pushing east from western Wisconsin. While it is expected to fall apart, some rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder will be possible mainly west of Milwaukee.

More clouds today will limit our temperatures in the mid 80s for highs. There's still enough energy to spark off some scattered showers and storms for our second chance of rain in the late afternoon and evening.

Expect a low chance for rain Friday morning then a dry period for Friday afternoon into Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the 80s but the humidity will come down a touch.

Small rain chances return Sunday into early next week with some cooler temperatures. Models are hinting at a few days even with highs getting down into the 70s.



THURSDAY: Slight AM Rain Chance, Scattered Evening StormsHigh: 85

Wind: SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Showers & Storms Early

Low: 71

Wind: NE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Slight Ch. Showers Early, Humid

High: 83

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, Touch Less Humid

High: 86

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight PM Ch. T-Storms

High: 86

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Not As Hot, Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 79

