Southeast Wisconsin: Breezy with dropping temperatures

We'll see clearing skies, and cool and breezy temps today! Areas of clouds will continue to break apart mixing in more sunshine as the day goes on. Winds will be strong out of the northwest which will cause high temperatures to be in the low 50s this morning, dropping into the 40s for this afternoon with wind chills in the 30s.

Expect mostly clear skies today and chilly temperatures! Lows will fall into the mid 30s along the lakefront and all the way down into the upper 20s inland. Highs on Tuesday will struggle a bit even with sunshine only reaching into the upper 40s.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday as a low-pressure system approaches. That will bring scattered showers late Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Things aren't looking to bad for later in the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

MONDAY: Decreasing Clouds, Windy, Cooling TempsHigh: 52 AM, 40s PM

Wind: NW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 36 lake, 28 Inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny To Partly Cloudy

High: 49

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers Late

High: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 55

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 57

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.