Southeast Wisconsin Area: Dangerous cold has arrived

**A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR FOND DU LAC, SHEBOYGAN, OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON, DODGE, JEFFERSON, WAUKESHA AND MILWAUKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 10AM**

Brutal cold has descended into Wisconsin Thursday morning. Overnight lows have crashed into the single-digits and have even fallen below zero in a few spots. Gusty northwest winds have driven wind chills down to near -20°F. A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of the area until 10:00 a.m. Highs will only top out in the teens. Winds remain gusty, keeping wind chills several degrees below zero.

Luckily, a weekend warm-up is around the corner. After another morning of cold weather, temperatures bounce back into the upper 20s on Friday afternoon.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an area of low pressure approaching from the southwest. As of Thursday morning, the onset of rain has been delayed. Scattered showers are expected on Saturday with highs jumping back into the 40s. Rain may hold off until the early afternoon in Milwaukee.

A few showers are possible early on Sunday before the sky clears out. Highs remain near average through next week.

THURSDAY: Very Cold & Windy; Mostly Sunny

High: 14 Wind Chill -20° to 0°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold

Low: 6 Wind Chill: -5° to 0°

Wind: WNW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny

High: 27

SATURDAY: Rain Likely; Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

SUNDAY: Chance AM Rain; Otherwise Cloudy & Mild

High: 44

MONDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 46

