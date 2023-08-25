Some relief from the heat: Temperatures near 80 on Friday

Heat relief has finally arrived in Southern Wisconsin! Friday highs will only climb into the 80s.

Clouds are draped over much of Wisconsin following yesterday's frontal passage & isolated storms. Scattered showers over Iowa will lose strength but will push East today. That, combined with a weak front moving in from the NW could allow for a sprinkle or two across the area today.

Overnight lows drop into the mid-60s & the weekend looks fantastic. High-pressure moves in & keeps the sunshine around. Highs will only top out in the 70s in Milwaukee.

Another round of rain is possible on Monday. However, temperatures will stay near or below normal going forward.



FRIDAY: Slight Chance Sprinkle; Partly Cloudy & CoolerHigh: 78

Wind: N to E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 66

Wind: SE 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Pleasant

High: 73

SUNDAY: Sunny & Pleasant

High: 73

MONDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy

High: 80

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.