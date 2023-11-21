Watch Now
Soggy and chilly morning, rain should stop in the afternoon

It's going to be a soggy and chilly morning across much of southeastern Wisconsin.
and last updated 2023-11-21 06:56:09-05

We're waking up to a soggy morning across southeast Wisconsin. Some snow may mix in northwest of Milwaukee with little accumulation on the grass expected. The rain/mix tapers off by noon with most locations picking up over half an inch of rain. North winds this afternoon will gust over 25 mph.

We should have some nice weather for a big travel day on Wednesday. Sunshine continues on Thanksgiving, but the wind ramps up once again and temperatures start dropping Thanksgiving evening.

TODAY:     Morning Rain/Mix. Mostly Cloudy and Windy            High: 44

            Wind: N 10-20 mph

TONIGHT:    Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

            Low: 34

            Wind: NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Nice

            High: 46

THURSDAY:   Mostly Sunny and Windy

            High: 45

FRIDAY:     Mostly Sunny

            High: 40

SATURDAY:   Sunny But Cool

            High: 38

