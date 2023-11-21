Soggy and chilly morning, rain should stop in the afternoon

We're waking up to a soggy morning across southeast Wisconsin. Some snow may mix in northwest of Milwaukee with little accumulation on the grass expected. The rain/mix tapers off by noon with most locations picking up over half an inch of rain. North winds this afternoon will gust over 25 mph.

We should have some nice weather for a big travel day on Wednesday. Sunshine continues on Thanksgiving, but the wind ramps up once again and temperatures start dropping Thanksgiving evening.



TODAY: Morning Rain/Mix. Mostly Cloudy and Windy High: 44

Wind: N 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

Low: 34

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Nice

High: 46

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Windy

High: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 40

SATURDAY: Sunny But Cool

High: 38

