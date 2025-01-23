Snow showers ending

Light snow showers are beginning to exit SE Wisconsin. The last of the snow will clear the area shortly after sunrise this morning. Sunshine is expected to emerge once the cloud deck clears the area. Highs will climb into the upper teens to near 20° today. Breezy NW winds may allow for some blowing and drifting snow, so use extra caution while out on the roads!

A mainly clear sky will allow lows to tumble into the single-digits overnight. NW winds persist with wind chills dipping below-zero for much of the night.

NW flow aloft keeps the best snow chances farther North of Milwaukee over the next several days. A few flurries are possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Otherwise, Partly to mostly sunny conditions are expected through early next week with highs topping out in the 20s & 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny; Still Cold

High: 20

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold

Low: 4 Wind Chill: -5 to 0°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds; Slight Chance PM Flurries

High: 20

SATURDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 34

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 27

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 37

