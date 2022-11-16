Watch Now
Snow showers continue, then temperatures drop

Snow showers continue Wednesday, but they will be much more isolated than Tuesday.
Snow showers continue Wednesday, but they will be much more isolated than Tuesday. A lake effect snow band will continue to bring snow showers along the lakefront through the mid afternoon. Additional snowfall will be up to 1". Inland spots will continue to see a few snow showers, with up to a half an inch possible. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s, to near 40°, in the afternoon.
and last updated 2022-11-16 06:21:00-05

A few more snow showers will continue Thursday, with little to no accumulation. Winds start to pick up throughout the day and will be west 10-15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph. Colder air will move in with the winds, leading to highs near freezing, 32° in the afternoon. When you factor int he wind, it will feel more like 10-15°.

Winds remain gusty at times through the weekend and mainly west 15-25 mph. Morning lows will be in the teens Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings, with wind chills around -5° to 5°. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 20s, with wind chills 5°-15°. We'll have another chance for some light snow Saturday, otherwise skies become sunny Sunday and will continue into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Wintry Mix
Accumulation: <1"
High: 40
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy
Low: 26
Wind: W 10 mph

THURSDAY: Light snow. Cloudy. Breezy
Accumulation: Dusting
High: 33
Wind: W 10-15 G25 mph
Wind chill: 15-20°

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy
High: 29
Wind: W 15-20 G25 mph
Wind chill: 10-15°

SATURDAY: Light snow. Cloudy. Breezy
Accumulation: None
High: 28
Wind: W 15-20 mph
Wind chill: 5-10°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy
High: 28
Wind: SW 10-15 G25 mph
Wind chill: 5-15°

