Snow showers continue, then temperatures drop

Snow showers continue Wednesday, but they will be much more isolated than Tuesday. A lake effect snow band will continue to bring snow showers along the lakefront through the mid afternoon. Additional snowfall will be up to 1". Inland spots will continue to see a few snow showers, with up to a half an inch possible. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s, to near 40°, in the afternoon.

A few more snow showers will continue Thursday, with little to no accumulation. Winds start to pick up throughout the day and will be west 10-15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph. Colder air will move in with the winds, leading to highs near freezing, 32° in the afternoon. When you factor int he wind, it will feel more like 10-15°.

Winds remain gusty at times through the weekend and mainly west 15-25 mph. Morning lows will be in the teens Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings, with wind chills around -5° to 5°. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 20s, with wind chills 5°-15°. We'll have another chance for some light snow Saturday, otherwise skies become sunny Sunday and will continue into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Wintry Mix

Accumulation: <1"

High: 40

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: 26

Wind: W 10 mph

THURSDAY: Light snow. Cloudy. Breezy

Accumulation: Dusting

High: 33

Wind: W 10-15 G25 mph

Wind chill: 15-20°

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy

High: 29

Wind: W 15-20 G25 mph

Wind chill: 10-15°

SATURDAY: Light snow. Cloudy. Breezy

Accumulation: None

High: 28

Wind: W 15-20 mph

Wind chill: 5-10°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 28

Wind: SW 10-15 G25 mph

Wind chill: 5-15°