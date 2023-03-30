Snow, rain, wind, and a chance for severe t-storms to round out the week

Clouds gradually increase today, ahead of some light rain and snow showers this evening. No snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures climb into the mid-40s by the afternoon and continue to climb overnight, nearing 50° by Friday morning. Scattered rain showers move in from the southwest with a chance for a few thunderstorms overnight.

Scattered rain showers continue through the day Friday with high temperatures climbing to near 60°. Winds will be strong out of the southwest 15-25 mph, with gusts near 35 mph. A cold front pushes through Friday evening, bringing heavier rain and thunderstorms, of few of which could be severe. The biggest severe threat will be strong winds in excess of 58 mph, but hail greater than 1" in diameter is possible and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. Now is the time to prepare for the potential severe weather. Have a reliable way to receive weather alerts, even if sleeping, make sure everyone in your family knows where to go if a tornado warning is issued. The severe threat will end after midnight.

Snow showers wrap around the storm Saturday as it moves east. 1" of snow if possible mainly north, with most of southeastern Wisconsin not seeing any accumulation. Winds will be strong in the morning and out of the west 25-35 mph, with gusts near 45 mph, but will weaken into the afternoon. Snow ends around midday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s for the afternoon.

Partly sunny skies return for Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the low to mid-50s both days.



THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow and rain late. Breezy High: 45°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Rain showers. Iso. t-storm. Windy

Low: 48°

Wind: S 15 G35 mph

FRIDAY: Rain. Thunderstorms. Windy

High: 62°

Wind: S 15 G35 mph

SATURDAY: AM Snow. Partly sunny. Windy early

Accum: <1"

High: 42°

Wind: W 20-30 G45 mph

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Windy

High: 53°

Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny

High: 55°

