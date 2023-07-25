Smoky conditions to improve Tuesday as temperatures heat up

We're waking up to poor air quality this morning due to wildfire smoke. The smoky conditions should start to improve later this afternoon. Most of us will have another dry day, but there is a small chance for showers north of Milwaukee. A better chance for showers and storms arrives late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Temperatures are starting to heat up. We should climb near 90 degrees this afternoon and tomorrow, but you should be able to find a little bit of heat relief near Lake Michigan. The hottest day will be Thursday with high temperatures ranging from around 90 lakeside to the upper 90s inland. Heat index values could reach the triple digits.



TODAY: Hazy Sun and Very Warm. Slight Ch. Showers NorthHigh: 88

Wind: sw to se 10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Ch. Showers/Storms Late

Low: 72

Wind: s 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Ch. AM Showers/Storms. Bec. Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid

High: 90

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid

High: 93 Lake 98 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 90

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

