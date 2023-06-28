Smoke lingers Wednesday with very unhealthy conditions in Milwaukee

The air quality remains very unhealthy early Wednesday as Canadian wildfire smoke lingers in the air. Clouds will increase from the west through the morning, and a few sprinkles are possible, although incoming rain will be battling dry air. As winds shift around this afternoon, some improvement in air quality is expected, although it likely remains unhealthy, or unhealthy for sensitive groups. Highs today will be in the mid 70s near the lake and in the low 80s inland.

Then our attention turns to the chance for rain and storms late Wednesday night into early Thursday. A complex of storms looks to develop off to our west or northwest, and then move into SE WI. We will watch for scattered rain, lightning, and possibly a few stronger storms with gusty winds or hail.

The storm chance continues into early Thursday, with a chance for another round of scattered storms Thursday afternoon/evening. Thursday will be a warm and humid day, highs top out in the 80s area-wide, and dewpoints will climb to uncomfortable levels.

The chance for scattered rain and storms continues from Friday through the weekend. If making outdoor plans, continue to monitor the forecast and stay weather aware.



WEDNESDAY: Smoke and Haze, Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. ShowerHigh: 76 Lake 83 Inland

Wind: S/SE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Rain and T-storms

Low: 63

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Warm, Humid, Chance T-Storms

High: 84

FRIDAY: Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 85

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chance Showers

High: 80

SUNDAY: Scattered Rain and Storms

High: 78

