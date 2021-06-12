Slightly cooler Saturday, with a chance for an afternoon shower

MILWAUKEE — Half of the area picked up some much-needed rain Friday, as a line of thunderstorms moved across parts of Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties. Rainfall was more than a half an inch in a few spots.

Unfortunately, not everyone saw the rain and will continue the stretch of dry weather.

Saturday will have plenty of sunshine, but there is a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm to develop. They will be very isolated and most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 80s towards the lakefront and in the upper 80s inland.

Sunday will be a bit warmer, but the relative humidity will be much lower. Highs will be in the mid 80s across the area with mostly sunny skies.

A front Sunday night will bring a chance for a few light showers and a bigger change in the winds. Northeasterly winds will start Monday and continue through Wednesday, keeping highs in the mid 70s towards the lakefront and low 80s inland.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight ch. afternoon shower or t-storm

High: 82 Lake...87 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 61

Wind: NW 5

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid

High: 85

WInd: NW/E 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 78 Lake...83 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny

High: 73 Lake...78 Inland

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 75 Lake...80 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph