Slick roads, light snow: Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin

******WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN UNTIL NOON TODAY*********

Snow began last night, and roads are getting slippery this morning. We may see a lull in the snow during part of the commute but look for the snow to pick up again later this morning. The snow should be long gone by noon today. A total of 2 to 4 inches of snow is likely for most of the area, with a few spots maybe picking up 5".

There is another decent chance for snow Thursday night with some accumulation possible. The rest of the week is looking quiet. Temperatures will be below normal much of the week with high temperatures in the 30s. We may get a brief shot of cold arctic air this coming weekend.

TODAY: Snow Early. 2-4" Total Accumulation. Mostly Cloudy.

High: 34

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Becoming Mainly Clear

Low: 22

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 36

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Snow Likely Late

High: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 32

